Honduras Boosts Coffee Exports Amid EU Green Pact Regulations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Honduras anticipates a significant increase in coffee exports for the 2024/25 season. leaders project a 14.5% rise, reaching 5.37 million 60-kilo bags compared to the previous period.



This growth comes despite concerns about new EU regulations. Pedro Mendoza, head of Honduras' coffee organization, Ihcafe , attributes the export boost to improved production.



Farmers have invested more care in their this year as the new season's harvest begins. Mendoza notes that farms are in better condition overall.



However, a looming EU requirement casts a shadow over this positive outlook. The new rule will demand that imported beans come from areas not linked to deforestation.



This regulation aims to prohibit the sale of various products, including coffee, if companies can't prove their origin.







Most of Honduras' coffee crop grows under tree shade, a traditional method believed to produce richer beans. Yet, farmers currently lack the necessary documentation to export to the EU once the rule takes effect later this year.



Mendoza expresses worry about this situation, given that Europe receives about 55% of Honduras' coffee exports. Honduran producers are now seeking an extension of the deadline to comply with the new regulations.



The International Coffee Organization and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) have also requested a postponement. CELAC urges the EU to find a balance between preventing deforestation and considering on-the-ground realities.



This development highlights the complex interplay between environmental regulations and agricultural exports. It underscores the challenges faced by coffee-producing nations in adapting to new global standards.

