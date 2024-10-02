Azerbaijani Oil Price Exceeds Amid Global Market Surge
Akbar Novruz
Oil prices have risen on global markets, with Azerbaijani oil
following suit.
According to Azernews , the price of one barrel
of "Azeri Light" brand oil increased by $2.5 or 3.32 percent,
reaching $77.69. This is part of a broader trend of rising oil
prices.
On the London InterContinental Exchange (ICE), the price of
Brent crude oil rose by $1.16, bringing it to $74.72 per barrel.
Meanwhile, on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the price
of a barrel of Light crude oil climbed by $1.22, amounting to
$71.05.
It is noteworthy that the lowest price for "Azeri Light" oil was
recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its maximum price was
$149.66 in July 2008.
