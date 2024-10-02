Business Architecture Guild Relaunches Business Architecture Vendor Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Empowering Organizations to Accelerate Strategic Transformation SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, a global community of business architecture practitioners, today announced the relaunch of its Vendor Program

with new vendors, standard tools, and industry compliance requirements intended to streamline business architecture adoption for strategy execution. Continue Reading

As demand for business architecture accelerates, the Vendor Program reflects the Guild's commitment to advancing the discipline. The program recognizes vendors whose products align with the Guild's business architecture metamodel or recently published, Business Architecture Core Metamodel (BACM) ,

an open standard from the Object Management Group® (OMG). The BACM furthers efforts to ensure that organizations have access to business architecture tools that align with industry best practices. Tooling is a critical element in an organization's efforts to formalize and scale a business architecture practice. Participating vendors include: Ardoq, IRIS, Planview, ValueBlue, Capsifi, MEGA, Smart 360, VMDbee, ins-pi, North Highland, Sparx, Inspired, Orbus, and Tr3dent.

.



Ardoq .



IRIS .



Planview .



ValueBlue .



Capsifi .



MEGA .



Smart 360 .



VMDbee .



ins-pi .



North Highland .



Sparx

.



Inspired .



Orbus .



Tr3dent



Jason McC. Smith, Guild board member and head of the Guild Vendor Program said, "From AI integration and cloud computing to advancements in cybersecurity, business architecture is evolving rapidly, driving innovation and redefining enterprise operations. The Vendor Program represents a shared commitment to advancing the discipline for a more resilient future."

The relaunch of the Guild Vendor Program coincides with the official publication of the BACM standard. Effectively aligned with the Guild's business architecture metamodel, BACM is a formal metamodel specification that was collaboratively designed by multiple organizations through OMG's open standards process.

Jim Rhyne, Guild cofounder, board member, and BACM task force chair, added, "BACM is critical to global adoption of business architecture best practices. Together, the Vendor Program and BACM enable vendors and practitioners alike with a proven approach and standardized tools needed to navigate an increasingly complex business landscape."

About the Business Architecture Guild ®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and other interested parties. The Business Architecture Guild®, which has members in more than 100 countries, is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® program.

