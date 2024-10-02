Telecom Industry Vendor Performance Report 2024: Telco NI Vendor Revenues Down 9.7% Yoy, Market Contracts Despite Huawei's Rebound

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom's Biggest Vendors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The goal of this report series is to equip decision-makers with a comprehensive view of spending trends and vendor power in their industry. To do this we assess vendors' revenues in the telecom vertical, across a wide range of company types and segments. We call this market "telco infrastructure", or "Telco NI."

This study tracks 134 Telco NI vendors, providing revenue and market share estimates for the 1Q13-1Q24 period. Of these 134 vendors, 110 are actively selling to telcos; most others have been acquired by other companies in the database. For instance, ADVA is now part of Adtran, but both companies remain in the database because of historic sales.

Below are the key highlights of the report:

Revenues: Telco NI vendor revenues were $48.6B in 1Q24 and $208.3B for the annualized 1Q24 period overall, down 8.1% and 9.7% on a YoY basis, respectively. Excluding Huawei, the total market declined by 10.5% in the latest single quarter and by 10.7% in annualized 1Q24 on a YoY basis. After many disappointing quarters, Huawei appears to have turned a corner in the latest two quarters.

Top vendors : The top three Telco NI vendors remain the usual trio: Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia. They account for 37.4% of the total market in annualized 1Q24, or 34.1% in 1Q24 alone. ZTE and China Comservice have been jostling for the 4th and 5th positions since early 2019.

Key vendors by YoY revenue growth : The top three vendors, in terms of YoY revenue growth, are common to both single quarter and annualized 1Q24: Tejas Networks, Broadcom, and Alphabet. Broadcom's jump is due largely to the acquisition of VMWare, which closed in Nov 2023.

Spending outlook : Per our latest official forecast, we expect telco capex - the main driver of the Telco NI market - to dip from $315B in 2023 to between $295B-$305B. Capex will start to rise again in a couple of years, reaching $331B in 2028. The spending outlook for the US market is appealing in the short-term due to government funding (BEAD and RDOF).

Key Topics Covered:



Report Highlights

SUMMARY - Results commentary

Telco NI Market - Latest Results

TOP 25 VENDORS - Printable tearsheets

CHARTS - Single vendor snapshot

CHARTS - 5 vendor comparisons

R&D spending by vendors

RAW DATA - revenue estimates by company

Methodology & Assumptions About the Publisher

Partial List of Figures



Annualized Telco NI vendor revenues ($B) vs. YoY growth in annualized sales

YoY growth in annualized Telco NI market, with and without Huawei figures

All vendors, YoY growth in single quarter sales

Telco NI vendor revenues by company type, TTM basis (US$B)

Telco NI revenues by company type: YoY % change

Telco NI revenue split: Services vs. HW/SW

Telco NI sales of top 10 vendors vs. all others, 1Q24 TTM (annualized)

Top 25 vendors based on annualized Telco NI revenues through 1Q24 ($B)

Top 25 vendors based on Telco NI revenues in 1Q24 ($B)

Key vendors' annualized share of Telco NI market

Telco NI market share changes, 1Q24 TTM vs. 1Q23 TTM

Telco NI annualized revenue changes, 1Q24 vs. 1Q23

YoY growth in Telco NI revenues (1Q24)

Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Hardware/Software: Annualized 1Q24 Revenues (US$B)

Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Services: Annualized 1Q24 Revenues (US$B) R&D spending as a percent of revenues for key telco-focused vendors (1Q22-1Q24)

Companies Featured



3M

A10 Networks

Accenture plc

Accton Technology

ADTRAN

ADVA Optical Networking

Affirmed Networks

Airspan

Akamai

Alcatel-Lucent

Allied Telesis

Allot Communications

Alphabet

Altran Technologies

Amazon

Amdocs

Amphenol

Anritsu

Arista Networks

ARRIS International

AsiaInfo Technologies

Atos Origin

Audiocodes

Avaya

Aviat Networks

Beijing Xinwei

Broadcom Limited

BroadSoft, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

CA Technologies

Calix

Capgemini

Casa Systems

Ceragon Networks

Check Point Software

China Comservice

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

Clearfield

Comarch

Comba Telecom

CommScope Holding

Commvault Systems

Comptel

Coriant

Corning

CSG

Cyan

DASAN Zhone

Datang Telecom Technology

Dell Technologies

DragonWave Inc.

DXC Technology (aka CSC)

DyCom Industries

Dynatrace

ECI Telecom

Ericsson

EXFO Inc

Extreme Networks

F5 Networks

Fiberhome

Fortinet

Fujikura

Fujitsu Limited

Furukawa Electric

General Cable

Harmonic Inc.

HCL Technologies

Hengtong Optic-electric

Hitachi

HPE

Huawei

Huber+suhner AG

IBM

Infinera

Infosys

Inseego

Intel

Italtel

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

Juniper Networks

Kathrein

Kudelski

Kyndryl Holdings

Lenovo

MasTec

Mavenir

Metaswitch

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

NEC Corporation

Net Insight

Netcomm

NetScout Systems

Nexans

Nokia

Nutanix

Openet

OPTIVA

Oracle

Pace plc

Palo Alto Networks

Prysmian

Radcom

Radisys

Radware

Rakuten Group

Red Hat

Ribbon Communications

Ruckus Wireless

Samsung Electronics

SAP SE

SeaChange International, Inc.

Sopra Steria

Spirent Communications

Sterlite Technologies

Subex

Sumitomo Electric

Tata Consultancy Services

TE Connectivity

Tech Mahindra

Technicolor

Tejas Networks

Transmode

Trigiant Group

Ubiquiti

VMWare

Vubiquity

Westell

Wipro

Wiwynn

YOFC ZTE

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900