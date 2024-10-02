Baku Hosts International Conference On Missing Persons Rights
10/2/2024
Nazrin Abdul
Baku is hosting an international conference today on "Addressing
the Issue of Missing Persons: Upholding Families' Right to Know the
Truth," Azernews reports.
The conference brings together prominent officials, including
Ali Naghiyev, Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and
Chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and
Missing Citizens; Florence Anselmo, Head of the Central Search
Agency at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC);
Fariz Rzayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan; and
Zafer Tarıkdaroğlu, Deputy Minister of Family and Social Services
of Turkiye, among others.
The event will continue tomorrow in the Aghdam district,
following today's sessions in Baku.
