Baku Hosts International Conference On Missing Persons Rights

10/2/2024 3:09:08 AM

Baku is hosting an international conference today on "Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons: Upholding Families' Right to Know the Truth," Azernews reports.

The conference brings together prominent officials, including Ali Naghiyev, Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens; Florence Anselmo, Head of the Central Search Agency at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC); Fariz Rzayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan; and Zafer Tarıkdaroğlu, Deputy Minister of Family and Social Services of Turkiye, among others.

The event will continue tomorrow in the Aghdam district, following today's sessions in Baku.

AzerNews

