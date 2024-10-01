Langate Voters Seek Release Of Jailed Youth

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In the last and third leg of assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, many of the voters in north Kashmir's Langate segment cast their ballots with an aim to bring the jailed persons out of the prisons.

This vote during the assembly elections according to them would free the incarcerated persons from the jails.

The electorates in Langate Assembly Constituency

said that their vote in Lok Sabha has shown its power-thus were casting ballots for the release of incarcerated people of Kashmir in this election as well.

One of the first-time voters at Sanzipora Mawer polling booth, Irfan Ahmad said that besides development, he is pressing the button on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) today to get the 'innocent youth' released from the jails.

Irfan said,“Many persons in the area were languishing in the jails and some were released earlier this year. I am casting my ballot to choose a representative who will speak on these issues and will help in releasing them.”

Another voter at Hangah polling station, Saqib Ahmad said,“In a decade, many things have changed. It seems, we don't have our own representative who can resolve our matters.”

“I am casting my ballot to choose our own representative. There are many people who are languishing in different jails of India. They have no representative to take their matter up to get them released,” he said.

In the meantime, the situation and aim of voting for many other voters in Langate polling booths was no different from Sanzipora Mawer and Hangah polling stations.

Pertinently, the final phase of assembly elections that were held here after a decade concluded on Tuesday.