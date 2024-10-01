عربي


Iraq Resumes Full Civil Aviation Operations


10/1/2024 8:13:43 PM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Late on Tuesday evening, Iraq's Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi (pictured), announced the full resumption of air traffic at all Iraqi airports following a temporary suspension earlier in the day due to regional tensions.

A Ministry statement said that, with safety risks now mitigated, Iraqi airspace has reopened for all incoming, outgoing, and transiting flights.

The General Company for Airports and Air Navigation has resumed its operations, while Iraqi Airways is reactivating flights to all destinations in line with the reopened skies.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)

The post Iraq Resumes Full Civil Aviation Operations first appeared on Iraq Business News .

