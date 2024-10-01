Convoy Of Hope Is Serving Survivors Of Hurricane Helene
SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy of Hope teams are in North Carolina and Florida, where Hurricane Helene made landfall last week as a Category 4 storm. Disaster response teams have already staged numerous distributions for survivors, providing them with food, water, hygiene kits, cleaning supplies and tarps. Additional truckloads of supplies are being sent from Convoy's World Distribution Center to North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina to serve storm survivors in those states.
At least 160 people in the Southeast have lost their lives in the storm. One county in North Carolina alone has reported 30 deaths. More than 2 million people in the region are currently without power. Tens of thousands of people are also without clean drinking water, internet access or cell phone service.
About Convoy of Hope
Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 250 million people and counting. Visit convoyofhope to learn more.
