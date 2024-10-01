Race Communications Announces New 300 Mbps Plan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Race Communications is proud to announce the upgrade of their most affordable fiber internet plan, bringing their minimum fiber internet offering from 25

Mbps to 300 Mbps for the same affordable price of $35 a month. Beginning October 1, 2024, all new customers can order the 300Mbps of fast fiber internet for just $35/ month allowing even the most budget conscious customers reliable and future-proof service. Existing customers will also see their speeds upgraded significantly, from 25 Mbps to 300 Mbps by the end of the year at no additional cost.

Race Communications is committed to bringing next-generation fiber internet to communities across California at an affordable price. Raul Alcaraz, CEO of Race Communications, is thrilled with the upgrade. "We're excited to make 300 Mbps our new minimum speed. This is more than 10 times faster than our previous lowest speed, but at the same price, ensuring that everyone in our service areas can experience the power of fast, reliable fiber internet." Alcaraz said. "At Race Communications, we are committed to bringing the best internet experience to our communities, and this upgrade is a major step forward in delivering on that promise," he added.

Race Communications stands out from other internet service providers by being flexible and transparent. The company never requires a contract or additional fees from its customers. As a provider, Race understands that seamless connectivity and fast fiber speeds can make all the difference for work, education, and connecting with friends and family.

Further distinguishing themselves, Race includes their Wi-Fi router for all packages and free installation to most homes. Race offers numerous plans from 300 Mbps to 10 Gbps helping customers find a balance between speed and affordability.

About Race Communications:

Race Communications offers reliable, high-speed internet and advanced communications at an affordable price. Working with the California Public Utilities Commission and many non-profit community advocacy groups, Race focuses on improving connectivity throughout California. To date, Race has leveraged public grants and private investments totaling more than $500M.

Race offers customers everything they need to stay connected, including fast internet speeds, reasonable rates, and California-based local customer support. Customers can expect exceptional internet performance, streamlining their communication and connection with the world.

For more information, please visit the Race Communications website at race or call 877.722.3833

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Race Communications

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED