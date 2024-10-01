Glenview Capital Issues Statement On CVS Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We appreciate the skill and dedication of everyone at

CVS and their daily efforts to make healthcare accessible, affordable and convenient for more than 120 million members and customers.

CVS Health is a systemically important healthcare institution whose consistency, quality and acumen has the potential to enhance wellness and health security for one in three Americans.

While the Company has tremendous assets across medical and pharmacy benefit management, specialty pharmacy, provider services and drug retail, the Company is operating well below its potential and has fallen short in its investment and actuarial approach in recent years, creating economic losses and volatility that pressures its people, its customers and its shareholders.



Glenview and CVS Leadership are engaged in good faith and constructive conversations through which Glenview is offering suggestions to enhance the governance, culture, efficiency, sustainability and growth of CVS Health.

This dialogue is ongoing but is private and should remain so.

Press reports have represented that Glenview is pushing for a break-up of CVS Health – this is false.

Our goals are those shared by all stakeholders – to work together to strengthen CVS's culture and operating performance to enhance value for customers, associates and shareholders alike.



Together we build.

About Glenview Capital

In its 24th year of operations, Glenview Capital is a long-term investment partnership focused on fundamental investing.

CONTACT: Emma Tomas, [email protected]

SOURCE Glenview Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED