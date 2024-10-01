Crypto's Step Back For Acceleration
Date
10/1/2024 2:16:54 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The Cryptocurrency market shed a further 0.7% of its capitalisation in 24 hours to $2.26 trillion, coinciding with a strengthening of the dollar and a short-term fixation in Gold as markets reacted to Powell's hints that the Fed would prefer 25-point rather than 50-point cuts. The confident momentum in equity indices suggests that the overall bullish sentiment has been maintained.
MENAFN01102024000156011031ID1108736026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.