Crypto's Step Back For Acceleration

Market picture

The shed a further 0.7% of its capitalisation in 24 hours to $2.26 trillion, coinciding with a strengthening of the dollar and a short-term fixation in as markets reacted to Powell's hints that the Fed would prefer 25-point rather than 50-point cuts. The confident momentum in equity suggests that the overall bullish sentiment has been maintained.

Open interest in crypto derivatives also points to this. The index has been rising steadily since the beginning of September, reaching 230 billion, close to this year's highs. Over the past three weeks, the rise in the indicator has coincided with price gains, suggesting an influx of fresh money from buyers. However, near this level of open interest in January, March, May, and late August, the price formed a local spike, increasing nervousness in the coming days.

According to CoinShares, investment in crypto funds rose by $1.228 billion last week, the third consecutive week of net inflows. Bitcoin investments increased by $1.07 billion, Ethereum investments increased by $87 million, and Solana investments decreased by $5 million. Investments in multi-asset crypto funds increased by $65 million.