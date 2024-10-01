(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Noble Fueling Solutions Formed as New Parent Company to Six Great Brands

A new company will make its debut at the 2024 PEI at the NACS show next week.

- Matt Robertson, CEO, Noble Fueling SolutionsMELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Noble Fueling Solutions , LLC, today announced its formation as a new brand in the fueling solutions segment. The company will make its debut in Booth C7088 at the 2024 NACS PEI Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.Established in 2024, Noble Fueling Solutions, LLC, is the new parent to six well-regarded companies providing full-service fueling solutions to facility owners and operators.“With Noble Fueling solutions, we are creating a dynamic company by bringing together Island Pump and Tank, Petroleum Equipment Construction, Mid-South Steel, C 3 Technologies, KC Petroleum and S&W Services,” said Matt Robertson, Noble's Chief Executive Officer.“The well-known founders of these companies and I are committed to making Noble one of the industry's most professional and fastest growing organizations.”The first step in Noble's development was Hidden Harbor Capital Partners' March 2023 purchase of Island Pump and Tank (IPT), a longstanding petroleum services provider with a footprint from Boston to Philadelphia and a strong presence on Long Island and within New York City's five boroughs. Hidden Harbor is an operationally focused, values-driven private equity firm specializing in control investments in lower-middle-market companies.“IPT was our platform acquisition for this industry, and through this partnership we are executing a comprehensive growth strategy,” said Russell Kreutter, Noble Board of Directors member and Partner, Hidden Harbor.The company has been thoughtfully and rapidly adding high-quality acquisitions. Subsequent partnerships in 2023 included Petroleum Equipment Construction (Orlando, Florida) and Mid-South Steel (Cape Girardeau and Diggins, Missouri). In 2024, further acquisitions included C 3 Technologies (North Brunswick, New Jersey), KC Petroleum (Jacksonville, Florida) and S&W Services (Syracuse and Rochester, New York, and Glen Burnie, Maryland). And Noble predicts many more high-quality acquisitions will follow.“Our mergers and acquisitions (M&A) pipeline is very robust,” said Chuck Pedano, Noble's Senior Vice President of Business Development and M&A.“When you have founders like Sonny Underwood, a past PEI President, who has partnered with Noble, other founders and business owners take notice."So why form a new company? The answer is simple.“The Island Pump and Tank name has meant leadership in this industry for 75+ years. But as good as the name is, 'island' limited our perceived geographic reach, which will soon be nationwide,” said Robertson.“And 'pump and tank' doesn't cover our entire offering, which now includes alternative energy services.”Expect to see a lot more from Noble in the near future.“We are assembling a group of great companies with a comprehensive set of capabilities, led by a talented leadership team,” said Matt Wash, Noble Board of Directors member and Vice President, Hidden Harbor.“The combination is, and will continue to be, compelling to the industry's flagship customers.”To learn more about Noble Fueling Solutions, visit .About Noble Fueling SolutionsFounded in 2024, Noble Fueling Solutions is the parent company to Island Pump & Tank, Petroleum Equipment Construction, Mid-South Steel Products, Inc., C3 Technologies LLC, KC Petroleum and S&W Services, LLC. Noble provides a full range of services and fueling station solutions and intends to grow continuously. While much smaller than our competitors right now, we are making our presence known in the pump and tank market. We believe high-quality acquisitions led by industry leaders, along with our large and growing geographic footprint differentiate Noble. Noble is owned by Hidden Harbor Capital Partners, a private equity firm.About Hidden Harbor Capital PartnersHidden Harbor Capital Partners is a private equity firm which helps create business success stories by building teams focused on execution. We believe that great companies are built on a strong group of people as their foundation, and that businesses succeed when they are intensely focused on executing a small set of well-defined objectives. Hidden Harbor currently has assets under management of over $1.9 billion and is investing out of its second fund, a $450 million vehicle. To learn more, visit .Follow Noble Fueling Solutions on LinkedIn.

