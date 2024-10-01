Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon Stages Topping Off Ceremony

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New casino, hotel and entertainment complex

set to open in late 2025

HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO TEJON, KERN COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A "Topping Off" ceremony was held yesterday at the site of the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon, which is scheduled to open in late 2025.

Tejon Indian Tribe Chairman, Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman, and Hard Rock International executives participate in the beam signing during the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon Topping-Off ceremony. (Left to right: Marcellus Osceola Jr., Octavio Escobedo III, Ahmad Tahir, Jon Lucas, Ragheb Dajani) Photo Credit: The Beacon Studios and Hard Rock International

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon will be more than 700,000 square feet of which 150,000 square feet will be gaming space, featuring 3,000 of the most popular slots, 48 table games, and video poker and will be the second closest class III casino to Los Angeles, which is less than an hour away.

Multiple dining options, including a signature Hard Rock Cafe and fine dining restaurant Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, a Rock Shop, and much more will be included in phase one. Rounding out the second phase will boast a 400-room hotel, additional fine dining, pool, spa, cigar lounge and 2800 seat Hard Rock Live event venue that will draw attractions like concert performances, comedy acts and sporting events to name a few. In addition, Hard Rock's signature memorabilia will be on display throughout the property. The anticipated completion date of phase one remains the end of 2025. Phase two is expected to be another 20 months and will complete the entire hotel and casino.

The project is expected to create approximately 2,000 construction-specific jobs and will be managed by the Penta Building Group, a southern California Company. Once both phases are completed, the project is expected to create approximately 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, both full-time and part-time.

In a symbolic ceremony, construction team members hoisted the final steel beam and secured it to the top of the structure, marking a significant milestone. The long-standing custom, attributed to the ancient Scandinavian ritual of placing a tree on the top of a newly completed building, celebrates the construction efforts and crews that are involved with the project.

The beam itself was transported to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon project for current team members to have the chance to sign it to share in the celebration.

The onsite construction teams also had the opportunity to leave their signatures on the beam, as a proud representation of their individual efforts on the project.

"The Topping Off Ceremony represents the completion of a building's structure, but it also symbolizes much more-it signifies the strength of teamwork, the foundation of future growth, and the community impact this project will have. We look forward to the Grand Opening in 2025. I also want to thank all the hard-working team members on the construction side who have made our project a success and for your efforts in building a world class project in Kern County," stated Octavio Escobedo III, Chairman of the Tejon Tribe.

"Today marks a significant milestone as we place the final beam atop the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock International. "This property represents our continued commitment to delivering world-class entertainment and hospitality while fostering a strong partnership with the Tejon Indian Tribe. We are excited about the economic opportunities this project will bring and look forward to the lasting positive impact it will have on the region for years to come."

For more information about Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" hardrock/tejo .

About Tejon Indian Tribe: The Tejon Indian Tribe is Kern County's only federally recognized Tribe and is led by Chairman Octavio Escobedo, III. The tribe currently consists of 1300 plus members and growing. A vast majority of members reside in Kern County, and many are life-long residents of Bakersfield. The Tejon Tribe's Administrative Offices are located at 4941 David Road south of Bakersfield, located on eight acres and is part of their homeland in addition to the 306 acres at Hwy. 99 and Mettler. Since re-establishing its federally recognized status in 2012, the tribe has focused on strengthening and empowering its citizens through better health care, education, quality housing, and economic development. For more information on the Tejon Indian Tribe, please visit –

