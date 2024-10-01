Heritage Environmental Services Complete Acquisition Of EBV From General Dynamics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Environmental Services, an EQT Infrastructure portfolio company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its of EBV Explosives Environmental Company, ("EBV"), an energetic waste disposal provider, from General Dynamics. This strategic investment, initially announced on June 27, 2024, marks significant growth for HES in the demilitarization of energetic waste disposal services, including characterization, analysis, and for on-site storage, treatment, disposal, and, where possible, recycling.

EBV, located outside of Joplin, Missouri, is a leading provider of energetic waste management services in North America, offering a comprehensive set of commercial, government, and industrial waste disposal assets. The 55-acre facility includes a rotary kiln incinerator, a car bottom furnace, 11 thermal treatment units, and several automated demilitarization lines. Since its inception in 1988, EBV has built a reputation for safety, superior customer service, and comprehensive waste management solutions.

Ernie Walker, President of Heritage Environmental Services ("Heritage"), commented: "I am extremely excited to bring EBV into our network of facilities, expanding our capabilities with demilitarization and explosives incineration. I look forward to our planned expansions, providing opportunities for their employees, our combined customer base, and shareholders."

The integration of EBV's advanced facilities and experienced team will enable Heritage to expand its incineration services and aligns with Heritage's long-term strategy to provide comprehensive waste management solutions that prioritize environmental stewardship and operational excellence.

SOURCE Heritage Environmental Services

