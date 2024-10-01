Goldman Sachs Forecasts Gold To Hit $2,900 Per Ounce By 2025
Date
10/1/2024 8:18:20 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Goldman Sachs has raised its Gold price forecast to $2,900 per ounce for early 2025. This bullish outlook reflects growing market confidence in the precious metal's value.
Several key factors contribute to this predicted surge in gold prices. The gradual decrease in global interest rates plays a crucial role in boosting gold prices.
As central banks cut rates, gold becomes more attractive to investors. Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold.
Increased gold buying by central banks has become a structural trend supporting higher prices. Goldman Sachs notes that central bank demand remains strong, with purchases averaging 730 tons annually, about 15% of estimated global production.
The bank expects a gradual increase in gold ETF flows as interest rates decline. This influx of investment is predicted to contribute significantly to the price rise.
Market Performance and Outlook
Gold prices recently reached a historic high of $2,685.42 per ounce. The metal is on track for its best quarterly performance since 2020. Goldman Sachs has revised its average gold price forecasts upward:
2024: $2,395 per ounce
2025: $2,973 per ounce
Gold serves as a hedge against geopolitical uncertainties and economic risks. Recent events in the Middle East have increased demand for safe-haven assets. The U.S. Federal Reserve's recent rate cut has also bolstered gold prices.
Goldman Sachs maintains a positive outlook on gold , recommending a long position in the metal. The bank's analysis suggests that central bank purchases and ETF flows will drive the majority of the predicted price increase.
As global economic conditions evolve, gold's role as a safe-haven asset remains strong. Investors closely watch factors such as interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainties for their impact on gold markets.
MENAFN01102024007421016031ID1108734411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.