Baku Hosts Korean Food Festival
Laman Ismayilova
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Azerbaijan has hosted
the Korean Food Festival in Baku, Azernews
reports. Around 200 guests attended the festival.
During the event, performances by the winners of the 2023 and
2024 K-pop festivals organized by the South Korean Embassy in
Azerbaijan were showcased.
This year's festival featured a variety of Korean dishes,
including bulgogi, tteokbokki, dakgalbi, japchae, kimbap, kimchi,
and sujeonggwa, which were prepared and presented to the guests.
Additionally, attendees were introduced to Korean snacks, tea,
seaweed, and food products from the country.
The Ambassador Lee Eun Yong stated that he was pleased to have
the opportunity to promote the flavors of Korea in Azerbaijan
through this festival, highlighting the appeal of Korean cuisine in
terms of both taste and nutrition.
The event became an excellent opportunity for people in
Azerbaijan, where there are very few Korean restaurants, to become
acquainted with Korean dishes and food products.
In the future, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to
Azerbaijan will continue to create opportunities for Azerbaijanis
to taste Korean cuisine through similar events.
