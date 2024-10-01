Baku Hosts Korean Food Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Azerbaijan has hosted the Korean Food Festival in Baku, Azernews reports. Around 200 guests attended the festival.

During the event, performances by the winners of the 2023 and 2024 K-pop festivals organized by the South Korean Embassy in Azerbaijan were showcased.

This year's festival featured a variety of Korean dishes, including bulgogi, tteokbokki, dakgalbi, japchae, kimbap, kimchi, and sujeonggwa, which were prepared and presented to the guests. Additionally, attendees were introduced to Korean snacks, tea, seaweed, and food products from the country.

The Ambassador Lee Eun Yong stated that he was pleased to have the opportunity to promote the flavors of Korea in Azerbaijan through this festival, highlighting the appeal of Korean cuisine in terms of both taste and nutrition.

The event became an excellent opportunity for people in Azerbaijan, where there are very few Korean restaurants, to become acquainted with Korean dishes and food products.

In the future, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Azerbaijan will continue to create opportunities for Azerbaijanis to taste Korean cuisine through similar events.