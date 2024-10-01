Russia Increase LNG Production To More Than 100 Million Tons By 2035

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia plans to increase production to more than 100 million tons by 2035, Azernews reports.

"Now it is difficult to say exactly how much LNG we will export in any given year. But we keep the production plan - more than 100 million tons until 2035," he said.

At the moment, Arctic LNG - 2 has not been officially launched, although according to the plan it was supposed to be put into operation at the end of last year or early 2024.

In addition, Novatek planned to start of Murmansk LNG from August 2024, but the launch was also not reported.