عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Increase LNG Production To More Than 100 Million Tons By 2035

Russia Increase LNG Production To More Than 100 Million Tons By 2035


10/1/2024 5:12:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia plans to increase LNG production to more than 100 million tons by 2035, Azernews reports.

"Now it is difficult to say exactly how much LNG we will export in any given year. But we keep the production plan - more than 100 million tons until 2035," he said.

At the moment, Arctic LNG - 2 has not been officially launched, although according to the plan it was supposed to be put into operation at the end of last year or early 2024.

In addition, Novatek planned to start construction of Murmansk LNG from August 2024, but the launch was also not reported.

MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733479


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search