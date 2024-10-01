US Warns Iran Against Direct Attack On Israel

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United States has warned Iran of serious consequences if the Islamic republic launches a direct attack on Israel.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued the warning in a conversation with Israeli Defence Yoav Gallant on Monday.

The Pentagon chief wrote in a post on X he assured the Israeli minister of America's support for the Israeli right to self-defence.

A initiative was needed to ensure that civilians could return safely to their homes on both sides of the border, Austin stressed.

He asserted the US was“well-postured” to defend its personnel, partners and allies in the face of threats from Iran.

Also on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said his country would not leave any of "the criminal acts" of Israel unanswered.

Reuters quoted him as denouncing the killing of Hezbollah's chief and an Iranian Guard deputy commander in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Friday.

Kanaani told reporters:“We stand strongly and we will act in a way that is regretful [for the enemy]”. Iran did not seek war but was not afraid of it, he added.

