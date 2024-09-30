Foreign Ministry Says All Jordanians In Lebanon Safe

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - All Jordanians in Lebanon are safe, with no reported injuries amid the ongoing Israeli attacks, the Foreign said on Monday.

Highlighting efforts to monitor the situation since the beginning of the Israeli aggression, Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the ministry, through the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs and the Jordanian embassy in Lebanon, has been operating a crisis cell.

The ministry is in constant contact with the Lebanese authorities and Jordanian nationals, using a detailed database to keep abreast of their situation, he added.

Qudah stressed that the ministry's Operations Centre and the Jordanian embassy are working continuously to assist Jordanians and facilitate their speedy departure from Lebanon.

He renewed call on Jordanians to leave Lebanon as soon as possible and remain vigilant, follow the instructions of local authorities and register immediately on the embassy's website via

He called on Jordanians in need of assistance to contact the embassy via 0096181699837 or the ministry's Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs through 00962799562903, 00962799562471, 00962799562193, and the directorate's email via [email protected] , which all are available 24 hours a day.

The ministry stressed that efforts are being made to ensure the safe evacuation of Jordanians as the crisis continues.