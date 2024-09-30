Crown Prince Speech At UN Focused On Kuwait's Main Interests - FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ahmad Al-Mezyed

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said that the recent speech delivered by the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad at the United Nations focused on the main interests of the State of Kuwait and the countries of the region in general, in light of the escalating developments witnessed in the region.

Al-Yahya added in a statement to KUNA Monday, that "the participation of His Highness the Crown Prince through the work of the 79th United Nations General Assembly came in a very sensitive time, namely the turmoil and the escalation in the Middle East region."

The minister added His Highness the Crown Prince was keen through these participations to deliver three speeches, the first as a representative of His Highness the Amir of the country, at the Future Summit Forum, which was called by the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

The second when His Highness the Crown Prince delivered a speech at the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Istanbul Initiative and Kuwait's accession to the initiative as an ally from outside NAT.

The third when he concluded his participation in the main speech during the work of the 79th General Assembly as a representative of His Highness the Amir.

Al-Yahya stressed that Sheikh Sabah delved into the work of the General Assembly on the general principles adopted by the State of Kuwait, the main interests of the State of Kuwait, regional interests, the situation in the Middle East, and the situation in Arab countries, in addition to the most prominent global issues.

He referred to the meetings of His Highness the Crown Prince on the sidelines of his visit to New York, where His Highness met with many world leaders, heads of governments and foreign ministers.

His Highness the Crown Prince also held meetings with the private sector and major companies that have an impact on the American economy and Kuwait's partners in various fields.

Kuwait's participation in the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the organization's headquarters in New York City was a milestone in its diplomatic career and a prominent mark in consolidating its position as a major player in the international arena.

The participation of His Highness the Crown Prince in international forums was a constructive path full of discussions and fruitful consultations that opened new horizons in strengthening cooperation ties with various international partners.

During its remarkable presence in the activities of the international meeting, the State of Kuwait sought to enhance its pivotal role in supporting peace, security and stability regionally and internationally, in addition to establishing the pillars of the concept of preventive diplomacy as a basic pillar in Kuwaiti foreign policy.

Kuwait has issued a comprehensive call for reforming the UN system and global financial institutions in order to reach a global action capable of fulfilling its responsibilities in confronting international challenges and increasing violations of the UN Charter and international law. (end)

