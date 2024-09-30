Tattoo Removal Training At NLLC In 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspiring laser technicians and aesthetic business owners can confidently enter the tattoo removal thanks to New Look Laser College's comprehensive training program. New Look Laser College (NLLC), Astanza's training division and the leader in tattoo removal education, announces the 2025 training course schedule.



NLLC's two-day tattoo removal training course offers a hands-on, immersive experience that combines classroom instruction with practical training on advanced aesthetic laser equipment. Students will learn about laser technology, safety protocols, client consultation, treatment techniques, and business and marketing strategies.

Instructors at NLLC are experts in the industry with years of experience specifically with laser aesthetics and tattoo removal. This laser tattoo removal training course equips practitioners and business owners with the skills for long-term success. Graduates of the course earn three certifications and are well-prepared to start successful tattoo removal careers.

2025 New Look Laser College Tattoo Removal Training Courses:

January 16 - 17, 2025 | FORT LAUDERDALE

February 7 - 8, 2025 | DALLAS

March 20 - 21, 2025 | LAS VEGAS

April 4 - 5, 2025 | DALLAS

April 24 - 25, 2025 | FORT LAUDERDALE

June 6 - 7, 2025 | DALLAS

June 26 - 27, 2025 | LAS VEGAS

July 17 - 18, 2025 | FORT LAUDERDALE

August 8 - 9, 2025 | DALLAS

September 4 - 5, 2025 | LAS VEGAS

October 3 - 4, 2025 | DALLAS

October 16 - 17, 2025 | FORT LAUDERDALE

November 14 - 15, 2025 | DALLAS

December 12 - 13, 2025 | DALLAS

Get certified in laser tattoo removal by the best. NLLC's instructors are experienced aesthetic industry professionals with years of knowledge, strategies, and tried-and-true business tactics to share.

View the course schedule and other aesthetic laser training resources by visiting the official New Look Laser College website. Questions? Contact NLLC! Call or text (281) 846-5890. The A-Team at Astanza and New Look Laser College are dedicated to your success.

