Raising The “Wine” Bar In Boerne!

Boerne, TX, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With all of its charm and beauty, Boerne has also been steadily gaining a reputation for another honor-becoming a premier destination for enjoying award-winning wine in the Texas Hill Country. And what better way to appreciate some of the best local vintages than an elevated tasting experience at one of its three newest wine bars?

Long recognized for its unique terroir among Lonestar State vintners, the area surrounding this beautiful part of Texas has quickly established itself as wine country, home to an astounding abundance of vineyards and wineries with a profuse selection of varietals. For those wishing to savor wines that typify the essence of Texas, here are three of the best seats in historic Boerne, TX.

Lost Oak Cellars

The wines from Lost Oak Cellars get their origin in 1950s Abilene, when founder Gene Estes began crafting his art of winemaking after living and working in Alsace, France. His passion project turned into delicious fruits of labor when he connected with Jim Evans, an established Texas winemaker. Lost Oak further established itself as a high-quality, handcrafted Texas wine producer when Estes collaborated with his stepdaughter, Roxanne, merging together its traditions with next-generation and next-level tasting experiences. Wine lovers have taken notice.

With over 40 vintages, the Boerne wine bar location of Lost Oak Cellars provides wine enthusiasts with an impressive list of awards and accolades.

Located at 111 Rosewood Avenue, in the heart of Boerne's historic Hill Country Mile , a visit to the wine bar enhances the enjoyment of its wines. Lost Oak's viticulture team has also worked in collaboration with major universities developing varieties that adapt best to Texas climate and terroir, leading to tastings of unique wines such as Tempranillo, Blanc du Bois, Shiraz, and Viognier. The experience at this wine bar is a must for those with a deep appreciation for Texas winemaking!

DeVino Cellars

Featuring high-quality local Texas as well as imported wines, the wine bar and tasting room at DeVino Cellars just south of the heart of historic Boerne is the passion project of owner/operators Luke and Bridgett Kersh. Having a globally curated selection in addition to tastes of the Lonestar State, their vintages are truly unique, so much so that the experience at DeVino Cellars represents award-winning and rare wine selections that are unable to be sourced in big-box stores.

From its location at 1109 S. Main Street, guests can experience wines hailing from regions in Italy, Spain, Argentina, and France, not to mention coveted selections from Texas. Their wine bar represents the best of what the world and the state of Texas has to offer, and with their knowledge and excellent taste, Bridgett and Luke have created an atmosphere and selection that is growing in popularity!

Platinum Brix Winery

Next to the Boerne Visitors Center is one of the new gems in the Boerne wine bar crown! Platinum Brix Winery (7 Upper Cibolo Creek Rd.) recently opened it's downtown tasting location, featuring premium, award-winning local wines. Fulfilling their mission of crafting platinum-level vintages that elevate the connoisseur experience, a wine bar location that was more accessible to those who appreciate this art was the next logical step in their progression.

At the wine bar location at 248 N. Main Street in Boerne, Platinum Brix continues to adhere to their pursuit of excellence, showcasing the tastes and essence of only the highest quality grapes, water, and oak, which are used to ensure superiority in their winemaking processes. As a result, guests can experience the commitment to perfection in every glass!

Are you ready to enjoy the excellent vintages and elevated experiences that a wine tasting in Boerne has to offer? Check out the Visit Boerne website for more information or contact the Boerne Visitors Center for extensive local winery, wine bar, and wine tasting or tour recommendations. Plan a next-level local tasting experience that raises the“wine” bar!

