UAE: New Taxi Fare Announced For October In Ajman

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM

Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 9:39 PM

The taxi fare for October will be set at Dh1.75 for each kilometre in Ajman, the emirate's authority announced on X. This is a 5 fils drop from the September's fare of Dh1.80 per km.

This is the second consecutive month that a decrease is seen in the fare per kilometre. Earlier, the fare for September dropped 3 fils from the August rate of Dh1.83 per km.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This comes after the fuel prices were announced , which will be in effect from October 1. Compared to September rates, the prices dipped by as much as 24 fils per litre.

The new rates will apply from October 1 and are as follows:



Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.66 a litre, compared to Dh2.90 in September.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.54 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.78.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.47 a litre, compared to Dh2.71 a litre in September. Diesel will be charged at Dh2.6 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.78.

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in October will cost you between Dh12.24 and Dh17.76 lesser than last month.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2024 announced

Dubai: Gold prices slip in early trade, shrug off regional tension

UAE petrol prices drop in October: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

UAE: Will petrol prices drop further in October?