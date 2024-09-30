Austria Far Right Scores Historic Win In National Vote

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Vienna: Austria's far right topped national on Sunday, marking a historic victory, but the party is expected to struggle to find partners with whom they can govern.

While the Freedom Party (FPOe) has served in coalition before, this is the first time it has won a national vote, as far-right parties across Europe have made gains.

All other parties however have so far rejected forming a coalition with the FPOe's sharp-tongued leader Herbert Kickl.

"We have written a piece of history together today...," 55-year-old Kickl told cheering party supporters in Vienna. "We have opened a door to a new era."

The FPOe won 28.8 percent of votes, beating the ruling conservative People's Party (OeVP) into second place on 26.3 percent, according to near-complete results.

Like other far-right parties elsewhere in Europe, the FPOe has seen its popularity surge, fed by voter anger over migration, inflation and Covid restrictions.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said she was "delighted" with the FPOe victory. She hailed what she called a "groundswell that carries the defence of national interests, the safeguarding of identities and the resurrection of sovereignties".