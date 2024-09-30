Global Automotive LED Lighting Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive LED Lighting Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive LED lighting market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.84 billion in 2023 to $20.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer demand, environmental concerns, improved performance, cost reduction, safety, and visibility.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive LED Lighting Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive LED lighting market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $26.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in autonomous vehicles, innovations in adaptive lighting, electric vehicle (EV) expansion, demand for connected cars, rising focus on energy efficiency.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Automotive LED Lighting Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The Automotive LED Lighting Market

The increase in global traffic accidents is expected to propel the growth of the automotive LED lighting market going forward. Traffic accidents refer to any injury caused by a crash of a vehicle partially or entirely on a public road and are a leading cause of death among people. Automotive LED lighting is used to prevent road accidents by increasing the vehicle's visibility on the road, making it easier for others to spot and avoiding the head-on collisions that occur due to poor visibility.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Automotive LED Lighting Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Hyundai Mobis, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Osram Licht AG, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo, ZKW Group, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Mercedes-Benz, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting System Co. Ltd., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nichia Corporation, Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., SL Corporation, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N V, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Grupo Antolin, Continental AG, Varroc Lighting Systems, DEPO Auto Parts Ind Co. Ltd., Flex-N-Gate Corporation, Lumax, Guangzhou Loyo Electronic Factory, TYC Brother Industrial.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Automotive LED Lighting Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are innovating new products, such as intelligent automotive LED lights, to sustain their position in the market. Intelligent automotive LED lights refer to advanced lighting systems that incorporate smart technology, such as adaptive brightness, automated beam adjustments, and connectivity features, enhancing safety and efficiency in vehicles.

How Is The Global Automotive LED Lighting Market Segmented?

1) By Propulsion Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric, Other Propulsion Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Bus, Other Vehicle Types

3) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

4) By Application: Exterior Lighting, Interior Lighting

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Automotive LED Lighting Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive LED Lighting Market Definition

Automotive LED lighting refers to specialized LED lighting in automobile vehicles that facilitate crystal clear light on traveling, energy efficient night visibility and a long-predicted lifetime lighting.

Automotive LED Lighting Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive LED lighting market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive LED Lighting Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive LED lighting market size, automotive LED lighting market drivers and trends, automotive LED lighting market major players and automotive LED lighting market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive AC Compressor Global Market Report 2024



Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Global Market Report 2024



Automotive Acoustic Materials Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.