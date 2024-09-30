ITECH Showcases Innovative High Power Density Power Supplies At The Battery Show North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITECH Electronics, a trusted global symbol

of

innovation in power testing instruments and solutions, ready to present its latest power testing instruments at The Battery Show North America, Oct.7-10, in Detroit.

The company will show cutting-edge of T&M instrument products at booth 5633 . Such as newly launched IT6600C bidirectional DC power supply, with high power density up to 42kW in 3U, 10MW in parallel connection; newly upgraded IT7900EP Grid Simulator AC power supply, power output up to 21kVA in 3U single unit and can be extended to

1MVA after master-slave parallel connection; IT2700 Multi-channel Modular Power System, 1U single unit outputs up to 8 channels; IT2800 Graphical Source Measure Unit, combing the capabilities of six devices in one; and another explosive product- pretty compact IT-M series will meet you onsite as well.

Aligning with the theme of this exhibition- Battery , let's take battery testing for example: ITECH offers professional battery testing solutions suitable for various types of batteries (lead-acid, NiMH, supercapacitors, LiFePO4, etc.), as well as resistance and capacity tests at different stages, such as cell, pack, and module. These testing solutions provide comprehensive support for industries including electric vehicles, solar energy storage, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, and more. For EV battery testing, the new IT6600C bidirectional DC power supply stands out with an ultra-high power density of 42kW/3U, allowing a single unit to output power equivalent to 3-5 traditional instruments. And the power output can reach up to 10MW after parallel connection. This enables it to handle a wide range of high-voltage and high-current applications. Additionally, the ITECH ITS5300 battery charging and discharging test system provides a turnkey testing solution from milliampere-level single cells to megawatt battery packs. During charging-discharging life cycle tests (BOL tests), it can simulate real-world conditions, such as driving cycles, current pulses, and custom waveforms, allowing comprehensive evaluations of battery life, energy, and endurance mileage. The system is ideal for new product development, quality analysis/incoming inspection and production testing. Its modular design offers great flexibility and independence for system configuration.

The customer report shows that ITECH's testing solutions offer greater flexibility, providing more adaptable configurations for different battery tests. Combined with ITECH professional software, these solutions can enhance testing efficiency largely.

Meet ITECH

With over 20 years of expertise in manufacturing, ITECH Electronics has established itself as a trusted global symbol

of

innovation in power electronics testing instruments and solutions. Their extensive catalog boasts more than 60 product series and 1,000 models, including AC/DC programmable power supplies, AC/DC programmable electronic loads, 2-in-1 regenerative power systems, grid simulators, bidirectional DC power supplies, source meters, battery simulators, PV simulators, power meters, battery IR testers, ATE systems, and more.

From the very beginning, ITECH has been committed to innovation, consistently setting industry standards with a focus on high performance, reliability, and precision. Their broad product specifications support a wide range of sectors, including electric vehicles and automotive electronics, solar and energy storage, industrial electronics, commercial aviation, semiconductors, healthcare, academic research, and beyond.

With two decades of proven expertise, ITECH is the brand you can trust for cutting-edge solutions that power the future of technology.

Spirit of Innovation and Advanced Technology

ITECH stands at the forefront of power testing technology, with high-power DC power supplies and bidirectional power supplies offering solutions up to 2250V, 10,000A, and 10MW. The company continuously pushes the boundaries, achieving the industry's highest power density with 42kW in a 3U single unit across multiple product series, including programmable DC power supplies and bidirectional power supplies. ITECH introduces at least six new product series annually to keep pace with rapidly evolving industry trends.

Spotlight Solutions With Highlighted Testing Instrument

Apart from the battery testing solution

mentioned before,

another common ITECH solution is designed for the semiconductor industry. As equipment and facilities across sectors like automotive and green energy become smarter and more electrified, the demand for electrical safety has significantly increased. To ensure safety while minimizing power consumption and size, advanced semiconductor products using technologies such as wide bandgap (WBG) materials like silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), power MOSFETs, and gate drivers are essential. ITECH products support semiconductor manufacturers and system integrators in testing discrete semiconductor devices, power management chips, etc., enhancing system performance, improving design efficiency and accelerating time to market. In this solution, the standout product is the IT2800 Graphic source measure unit . It features as a 6 in 1 unit, combining the capabilities of a voltage source, a current source, a 6 1⁄2 digital multimeter (DCV,DCI,ohms), a battery simulator, an electronic load and a pulse generator. It is suitable for a variety of test applications, including discrete semiconductor devices, passive devices, transient suppression devices, laser diodes, TVS, varistors, and more.

Of course, we shouldn't neglect ITECH's contribution to the renewable energy industry. Against the backdrop of people's expectations for zero carbon emissions, the "solar power + wind power + energy storage" model has become mainstream, with energy storage systems helping stabilize grid voltage and frequency by buffering power fluctuations. As a result, energy storage technology plays an increasingly important role in the new grid industry.

ITECH provides advanced testing solutions for global renewable energy development, including grid simulators (IT7900P series), bidirectional DC power supplies (IT6000C/IT-M3600 series) , AC/DC electronic loads (IT8200 series), etc. ITECH also offers the SAS1000 solar array simulator and BSS2000 energy storage battery characteristic curve simulation software, which replicate real power generation curves. Its modular design and flexible power extension enable seamless switching between low-power string inverters and high-power grid-connected inverters, reducing the need for repeated test equipment purchases and significantly lowering costs.

Want to know more about ITECH advanced testing solutions?

Please visit

Join ITECH at Upcoming Expos

Eager to experience these cutting-edge technologies firsthand? Sincerely invite you to visit

ITECH at their upcoming exhibitions for more details and live demonstrations. Register now by clicking the link below, the first 50 visitors will receive a special gift.

The Battery Show

booth 5633

Oct.7-10,2024

Detroit, USA

Electronica 2024

booth 642

Nov.12-15,2024

Munich, Germany

For more information, please

visit .



SOURCE ITECH Electronics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED