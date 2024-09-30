Designing For The Present And Future Abstract: A Review Of The CONTINUUM Sustainability Exhibition At WDCC 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHANGHAI, CHINA, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 27th, the Sustainability of Shanghai Design Week officially opened at the World Design Capital Conference. The exhibition built upon a sustainable design exploration initiative launched in late 2023, using the "YI PAN LONG" craft's ten different material practices as a starting point. This exploration gradually formed three main directions: plant-based materials, waste recycling, and CNC technology. The exhibition invited 16 brands from industrial design, fashion design, material research, and furniture industries to participate, initiating a dialogue between nature, technology, and the social environment. It showcased how these sustainable practitioners push the boundaries of materials, craftsmanship, and technology to integrate sustainable concepts and design innovations into economic, social, and environmental sustainability goals, as well as into everyday life scenarios.Concurrently, Shanghai Design Week launched the "Sustainable Design Practitioners Initiative," aiming to gather more practitioners in future explorations. We believe that design is not merely a tool for creating commercial value but also a driving force for industrial development. We advocate for considering the finite nature of Earth's resources throughout the design process, making sustainability a core principle. We welcome designers, platforms, companies, and more partners to become practitioners of sustainability, transforming ideas into concrete actions. We are committed to implementing sustainable methods in practical applications, benefiting both ecological co-construction and global symbiosis.Innovative Design, Returning to NatureFrom the use of plant-based materials to extending product lifespans, design innovation illuminates the hope for harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, leveraging natural forces to promote sustainable development.The fashion industry is one of the world's most polluting sectors, accounting for about 10% of global carbon emissions and 20% of wastewater discharge. WEVE2050 one of the exhibit brand explores cutting-edge environmentally friendly materials and zero-waste cutting techniques to create exquisite fashion pieces with minimal fabric usage. Facing similar sustainability challenges in the beauty industry, the two founders of Beast from the East share their sustainable Eastern approach to health and beauty with the world. The Herb_Lab explores the application of natural herbs for skin, offering long-term solutions. Notably, the brand's product packaging uses refillable cores made from premium stone remnants and biodegradable outer boxes to minimize environmental impact. The Media_Lab serves as an open co-creation platform, inviting partners from various fields to spread natural and eco-friendly concepts through publications, exhibitions, and community activities.New Life for Waste, Shaping PossibilitiesTransforming the "useless" into the "useful," the process of waste recycling reduces the demand for new resource extraction and energy consumption while providing an endless supply of materials for creativity.M-SEEN is committed to continuing to explore and expand its material library, developing more innovative sustainable materials like denim recycled boards.With curiosity and years of industry experience, Ming Studio continuously seek to find the identity and presence of objects within specific contexts through practice and experimentation. We aim to integrate meaningful innovation with a human touch across various mediums. To us, sustainability goes beyond materials or production methods; it signifies the long-lasting and meaningful existence of thingsTechnological Evolution, New Quality GrowthThe rapid iteration of technology, whether optimizing materials, improving energy efficiency, or developing new productive forces, injects new vitality into the design industry.Re-Block debuted an AI-enhanced low-carbon new material system at the exhibition. This material, produced through AI and advanced processes, can capture carbon dioxide and reduce carbon emissions by 90% compared to traditional concrete. These materials repurpose solid waste into low-carbon, attractive, high-performance decorative materials, helping more designers incorporate sustainability into their projects.Patch Design is a sustainable design brand that perfectly blends 3D printing technology with traditional hand weaving, using recycled plastic as raw material to create unique products. In this exhibition, they use advanced robotic arm 3D printing technology to demonstrate the harmony between innovation and craftsmanship, while also creating products that evoke coastal nostalgia through long-standing fishing net weaving techniques.Makingpark is a pioneering editable furniture brand that provides full lifecycle furniture editing services (including parts selection, scenario editing, plugin development, and interface maintenance) through its self-developed editable furniture modules and systems. Players can also create more suitable "custom furniture" through secondary creation.Website:

