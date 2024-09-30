Las Vegas To Host Its First-Ever Guitar Trade Show: A Weekend Of Music, Gear, And Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show

The Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show to be held November 8-10, 2024 at the Veil Pavilion located inside the Silverton Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

- Daniel MargasaLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- History is about to be made as the Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show , the first of its kind in the city, takes over the Veil Pavilion at Silverton Casino from November 8th to 10th, 2024. Open to the public, this exciting event invites attendees to buy, sell, and trade guitars and gear, making it a can't-miss occasion for musicians, collectors, and fans. Organized by Alicia Anderson and Daniel Margasa, the show promises a full weekend of unforgettable performances, exclusive gear exhibitions, and community-focused activities.What to Expect at Las Vegas' First Guitar Trade Show:.Buy, Sell, and Trade: Attendees will have the opportunity to buy, sell, or trade instruments and gear with collectors, vendors, and fellow musicians. Whether you're looking to upgrade your equipment or find rare vintage pieces, this event offers an unparalleled marketplace for guitar enthusiasts..Live Concerts and Performances: Each day of the trade show will feature live performances from industry legends, with special guests taking the stage for intimate concerts. This is a rare opportunity to experience world-class talent in a unique setting. Nov. 8th will feature Burt Herrin with special guests, The Bones, and Speedway Legends featuring an all-star line-up..RockGodz Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: One of the weekend's marquee events will be the RockGodz Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, honoring iconic rock musicians and producers who have shaped the genre on Saturday night, Nov.9th, 2024. Inductees will also perform live, making this a must-attend event for rock fans..Young Talent Showcases: Aspiring guitarists under the age of 18 will compete in the“Best Male and Female Player Under 18” Contest, with winners receiving prizes and a chance to perform on stage. It's a showcase of the next generation of guitar talent on Sunday, Nov 10th..Vegas Pet Rescue Project: In support of the local community, the event has partnered with the Vegas Pet Rescue Project. Raffles, giveaways, and adoptable pets will be featured throughout the weekend.Get ready for the groundbreaking Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show , a must-attend event that will electrify musicians, gearheads, and music enthusiasts alike. With its focus on buying, selling, and trading gear alongside unforgettable live music and community involvement, this event sets a new standard for music trade shows in Las Vegas.Tickets are available now via the Silverton Casino Box Office . For additional information please visit . Do not miss out on this incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of guitars-secure your spot today!Follow the show on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok for the latest updates.

