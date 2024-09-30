Trump claims Harris is ‘mentally impaired’

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has launched a scathing attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, branding her as “mentally impaired” due to immigration policies he claims have allowed over 400,000 convicted criminals to enter the United States. This criticism comes in light of recent data released by Immigration and Enforcement (ICE), which revealed that 425,431 convicted criminals and 222,141 individuals with pending criminal charges have entered the U.S. illegally and are currently residing within the country while awaiting court hearings or deportation processes.



The ICE report detailed alarming statistics, including 62,231 individuals convicted of assault, 56,533 with drug-related offenses, 13,099 convicted of homicide, and an additional 15,811 with sexual assault convictions. At a campaign rally held in Wisconsin on Saturday, Trump asserted that Harris should face impeachment for her role in permitting what he termed an influx of dangerous criminals into the nation.



During his speech, Trump accused Harris of allowing "some of the worst murderers you’ve ever seen" to cross into the U.S., adding that the list of offenders also includes rapists, gang members, drug dealers, child predators, and human traffickers. He further claimed that President Biden had also become “mentally impaired,” suggesting that Harris was inherently incapable of effectively managing immigration policy.



While Trump’s comments have generated significant attention, it remains unclear whether all of the individuals cited by ICE entered the U.S. during the Biden administration. One of President Biden’s initial actions upon taking office was to reinstate the Obama-era 'catch and release' policy, which permits illegal migrants to be detained temporarily and then released with future court appearances scheduled years later. In contrast, during Trump’s administration, migrants apprehended by law enforcement were directed straight to detention facilities beginning in 2019.



The exchange highlights the ongoing tensions in U.S. immigration policy debates and reflects the broader political battles as both parties position themselves ahead of upcoming elections. Trump's remarks not only serve as a critique of Harris's handling of immigration but also seek to rally support among his base by framing the issue as one of national security and public safety.

