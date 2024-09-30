TEKTELIC Launches KONA Radiant Tool For Lorawan® RF Mapping

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KONA Radiant New Tool

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TEKTELIC, a global leader in LoRaWAN® IoT solutions , is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the KONA Radiant application. This easy-to-use RF coverage mapping tool is designed to simplify and optimize LoRaWAN® deployments in indoor environments such as buildings, offices, and warehouses. With KONA Radiant, users can achieve accurate, reliable performance at a lower cost, without needing RF expertise.Transforming IoT Deployments with KONA RadiantKONA Radiant allows users to deploy a single indoor gateway and a few sensors to quickly assess RF performance in real-time. By providing detailed insights into RSSI, SNR, and packet success rates, the application eliminates guesswork and ensures that IoT deployments are optimized for success. Whether deploying sensors in large offices, warehouses, or industrial environments, KONA Radiant enables informed decisions about gateway and sensor placement.Lead customers have highlighted several key benefits:- Simplicity and Ease of Use: No technical or RF expertise is needed to operate the application.- Real-World Accuracy: Provides precise coverage data, taking into account real-world factors like people and building infrastructure.- Rapid Deployment: Set up with a single indoor gateway and a few sensors in just minutes.- Instant Optimization: Color-coded analysis delivers clear insights for optimal placement and coverage.KONA Radiant is specifically tailored to meet the needs of LoRaWAN® network deployments. Its intuitive interface and real-time monitoring capabilities make it the ideal tool for teams looking to optimize sensor placements and network reliability with minimal training.About TEKTELICTEKTELIC is a leading supplier of LoRaWAN® solutions, offering high-performance Carrier-Grade Gateways, Networks, Devices, and IoT Solutions tailored for the Smart Building, Asset Tracking, and Digital Medicine industries. TEKTELIC provides the largest, most reliable, and lowest deployment and operating cost portfolio of LoRaWAN® Gateways optimized for both Public and Private LPWAN IoT deployments.The company's commitment to quality and performance has established TEKTELIC as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to leverage the power of IoT. Their end-to-end IoT solutions provide a strong foundation for capturing and transmitting critical data, enabling businesses to gain valuable insights and optimize operations.Ready to simplify your indoor IoT deployments? Try KONA Radiant today and experience seamless, optimized LoRaWAN® coverage.Contact TEKTELIC to learn more!

Barney Barnowski

TEKTELIC Communications

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.