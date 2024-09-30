Vodafone Qatar Customers Ecstatic On Postpaid+ Plans

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar's newly introduced postpaid+ and unlimited+ plans have been received well since its launch yesterday in the market, an executive has confirmed.

All plans have been made live and ready to use as the customers can opt to buy or migrate to the new plans.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Simon O'Rourke, Consumer Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar said“So far and since morning (yesterday), many happy customers have joined the new plans even by using our World first Instant which is available in our 2,600 locations around Qatar.”



Simon O'Rourke, Consumer Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar

Unveiling the plans during the media briefing yesterday, Vodafone Qatar executives highlighted the services that will impact and benefit its customers including Social Media Data, Unlimited Local Calls, Multi-Sim, Mute Service, International Call Blocking, and iPass services.

According to the officials, all plans are now available across all Vodafone channels, providing customers convenience in order to buy the new plan digitally or by visiting any Vodafone outlet across the country.

O'Rourke highlighted that individuals can also avail of unlimited + plans free of charge from exclusive deals and benefits with the new IPass memberships. He said,“With Vodafone Qatar SIM, the all-new Vodafone Postpaid + and Unlimited + plans enable customers to enjoy Unlimited Calls on any activated plan.”

Noting the specialty of Multi-SIM facilities, he said:“For the first time in Qatar, customers will be able to have one number, one plan but have Multiple SIMs that they can share their local in-plan data across their personal devices.”

He underlined that“The days of having to buy a second plan for iPad are over. We have made it so easy for our customers to use their devices the way they wish. This Extra SIM is given for free for Unlimited + Platinum and VIP plans and as low as QR25 for Unlimited + Premium.”

The social media data allowance recurs every month and can be used in the majority of apps such as TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

To a question asked whether the plan is limited to the mentioned social portals, the official said“Customers need not worry about other applications as there is still lots of standard data included as well so they can enjoy the internet as they see fit.”

Vodafone's Unlimited local call enables customers to call any number both mobile and landline to any operator in Qatar.

“In 2024 we are changing the rules of the game and we believe all our postpaid customers on our new plans should be able to always speak with their family and friends,” O'Rourke said.

Albeit activating the international block calls, the customers, however, will continue to receive an SMS notification on the individuals trying to reach them with details of the number and time.

Accentuating the Mute service provided to its customers, he said that 'privacy and control' were two major concerns from customers for more than two years.

“With Mute, you turn on and off with just a click of a button on the new Vodafone application."

"For the first time in Qatar, the phone will appear off to someone calling. Yet, the customer will receive notifications, enabling to revert the calls,” the official explained.

Unlike the Airplane mode, with Mute service, customers can still make a call and receive callers' notifications.

All Passes are free of charge exclusively for unlimited + plans as the officials remark exclusive deals to Vodafone Qatar customers by partnering with more than 40 merchants across the country.