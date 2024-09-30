Kyiv Under Massive Drone Attack, Air Defenses Activated

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out in Kyiv as air defense systems targeted Shaheds.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Air raid alert continues! Air defense is operating in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted!" stated Serhii Popko, Chief of the KMVA, in the post.

Meanwhile, at 4:43, Vitalii Klitschko addressed Kyiv residents on Telegram .

"Air defense forces are active in Obolon. Several enemy UAVs are over and near the capital. Stay in shelters!" reported the mayor.

The air raid alert was lifted at 6:09.

The alert lasted for 5 hours and 3 minutes.

According to earlier reports, the enemy launched several groups of attack drones from the south and north.