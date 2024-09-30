Why 65% Posts Vacant In J&K: Kharge Asks PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- All India Committee (AICC) president questioned Prime Narendera Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as to why BJP failed to fill one lakh vacant posts in J&K for the past ten years.

“BJP has promised five lakh jobs in its manifesto. I want to ask PM Modi and Home Minister Shah as to why they failed to fill one lakh vacant posts in various departments,” Kharge said addressing a poll rally at Jasrota in Jammu region.

ADVERTISEMENT



He said 65 per cent posts are lying vacant in various government departments of J&K.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congress and the National Conference government will fill all these posts on priority soon after coming to power in J&K,” Kharge said. He said people of J&K have taken a pledge to wipe out BJP from the UT.

He accused PM Modi and HM Shah of resorting to provocative speeches during poll rallies.“He (PM) doesn't have own children and he is least bothered about the fall out of his provocative statements. The Home Minister claims to be the tallest leader of India. If you (Shah) are the tallest leader, why is there unemployment at its peak across the country,” Kharge said, as per NVI.

Read Also Congress Will Restore Statehood To J&K: Priyanka Gandhi Lal Singh Faces Uphill Task To Reclaim Seat For Congress

He said that reservation will continue to remain in the country as long as there is“untouchability issue” in the nation.

Kharge said that under the currency change, Rs 1000 notes were sold for Rs 500.

Kharge said every now and then BJP accuses Congress of being pro-Pakistan.“Facts remain that Congress has never hugged the Pakistan prime minister. It was PM Modi who went to Pakistan to hug Nawaz Shareef and to taste biryani,” he said.“We never went to Pakistan to hug any PM there.”

Kharge said the constitution framed by B R Ambedkar promises justice to all.“But when that constitution came to fore, who torched the same constitution. It was the RSS people who set ablaze the copies of Ambedkar's constitution in Ram Leela ground,” he said.“Who torched Pandit Nehru's, Ambedkar and Gandhiji's posters at Ram Leela ground.”

Kharge said Rahul Gandhi took out a rally from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to ensure people vow to protect the Indian constitution.“Now BJP is teaching Desh Bhagti (patriotism) to Congress,” he said.

The AICC said that Congress is committed to restore the age-old practice of Darbar Move.“This will help revive businesses of the both regions once again. We will also ensure Statehood is restored to J&K,” Kharge said, adding that BJP never wanted to hold polls in J&K.

“It was after the Supreme Court ordered that elections should be held in J&K, only then BJP agreed for polls,” he said.“Otherwise, they (BJP) wanted to rule J&K through Lieutenant Governor.” Kharge also asked the BJP why the Dogra regiment is being gradually closed.“Agniveer scheme is being launched to do away with the Dogra regiment,” he said.

He said BJP cannot fulfil its promises.“Had they been committed to do so, they would have done that in the past ten years,” Kharge said, adding that“BJP is the king of liars. They never looked at the poor.” He sought votes for the Congress candidates in the fray for the last phase of Assembly polls.