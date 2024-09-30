Kashmir Enraged By Nasrallah's Killing, Protests Continue For 2Nd Day

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Anti-Israel protests continued for the second day on Sunday in several parts of Kashmir and Ladakh against the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

A large number of men, women and children - carrying black flags - poured out on

the

roads in

Baramulla district,

Magam

town,

in Budgam and

many parts of

Srinagar

city

to protest against the killing.

The protestors were chanting anti-Israel and anti-US slogans, denouncing Nasrallah's

assasination

by

Israel on

Friday.

The protests

remained

peaceful even as a large posse of police personnel maintained vigil to ensure that the demonstrations did not turn violent, the officials said.

Demonstrations

were

reported

from

several parts of Srinagar on Sunday

as well. Long traffic jams were reported from several parts of the city, including the Khanyar-Hazratbal axis, where most of the protests took place.

Zadibal witnessed the largest protest in almost a decade. Thousands of people marched from

Lal

Bazar to

Hawal. Later they dispersed peacefully.

In Kargil, Ladakh, the Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT) also organised a protest in response to Nasrallah's killing.

Earlier

several leaders condemned the killing

with

Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti suspending

their election campaigns.

“Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance,” Mufti posted on X.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also condemned the killings in Lebanon.

“Israel's ongoing airstrikes on Lebanon are causing heavy casualties and massive destruction. Innocent civilians are suffering the most from this violence.

“The lack of any effective response from the international community is alarming, and the silence of world leaders worsens the situation. I stand in solidarity with the victims and pay tribute to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other martyrs killed in these aggressive airstrikes,” Bukhari posted on X.

Cyber Police Warns Against Inflammatory Posts



Cyber Police Kashmir has warned social media users against fanning communal or sectarian tensions in the valley in the wake of the killing of Hezbollah chief

Sayyed

Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike in Lebanon on

Friday.

“We've noticed inflammatory and sectarian posts being shared on social media, threatening communal harmony. We urge everyone to refrain from posting or engaging in such divisive content,” the Cyber Police Kashmir said in an advisory posted on X.

The police warned of strict action against anyone posting or sharing any inflammatory or provocative content.

“Any individual found posting or sharing sectarian, inflammatory, or provocative content aimed at disturbing peace will face strict legal action under the relevant sections of law. Let's work together to maintain the unity and tranquility of Kashmir,” it added.

Spontaneous protests broke out in the Shia-dominated areas of Srinagar and Budgam districts soon after the killing of the Hezbollah chief.

While the protests on streets have been peaceful so far, there were reports of some social media users posting provocative content online.