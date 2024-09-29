Germany detains couple over ‘illegal’ Russian news agency broadcasts

(MENAFN) German authorities have apprehended a couple suspected of illegally distributing Russian television channels, including RT, via the internet, in contravention of European Union sanctions imposed in March 2022. These sanctions were enacted in response to the Ukraine conflict, with the European Union labeling Russian organizations as threats to democracy. Major U.S.-based social media platforms, including YouTube, subsequently extended these bans globally.



The suspects, identified as a 37-year-old German man and his 42-year-old Ukrainian wife, allegedly operated an IPTV service that offered several sanctioned Russian TV channels to customers since at least early 2022. According to the German customs service (Zoll), the police conducted a raid on the couple’s apartment in Karlsruhe, where they uncovered significant technical equipment, documentation, and approximately EUR40,000 (USD44,686) in cash, all of which were confiscated.



The customs service indicated that the couple’s broadcasting service likely included well-known channels such as "Rossiya 1" and "Russia Today." In addition to the arrests, the District Court in Karlsruhe has issued an order to seize around EUR120,000 (USD134,000) in what has been labeled "illegal income" from their activities.



The identities of the suspects have not been publicly disclosed. If found guilty, they could face a minimum prison sentence of one year under the Foreign Trade Act. The investigation is ongoing, led by the customs inspectorate in Stuttgart, which may pursue further charges as the case develops. This incident highlights the broader implications of the sanctions on Russian media and the efforts by European nations to enforce compliance with these measures.

