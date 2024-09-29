Poll shows Trump, Harris tied in main swing states

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by Marist College reveals that former U.S. President Donald and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a neck-and-neck race in three pivotal swing states: Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina. According to the poll published on Thursday, both candidates have captured 49 percent of the likely voter support in North Carolina. Meanwhile, in Arizona and Georgia, Trump holds a slim lead of just one percentage point, with 50 percent of potential voters indicating their preference for him compared to 49 percent for Harris.



The poll was conducted between September 19 and 24, gathering responses from 4,643 registered voters across the three states. Notably, all respondents expressed a commitment to vote in the upcoming November election, with 91 percent indicating certainty about their choices.



These battleground states collectively offer 43 electoral votes, making them critical for any candidate's path to the presidency. Trump successfully secured North Carolina in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. He also won Arizona and Georgia against Hillary Clinton in 2016 but lost both to President Biden in 2020, marking a significant Democratic victory in Georgia, a state that had not voted for a Democratic nominee since 1992.



Trump has been vocal in disputing the election results in Georgia, claiming it was rigged, a narrative that has been consistently challenged by state officials, including Republican Governor Brian Kemp.



In contrast, a separate poll conducted by the Siena College Research Institute in August indicated that Harris had a more substantial lead over Trump in three additional swing states: Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. This earlier survey suggested that Harris could outpace Trump by a margin of 50 percent to 46 percent across these states, highlighting the shifting dynamics of voter sentiment as the election approaches.



As the political landscape evolves, these findings underline the competitive nature of the upcoming election, with both candidates facing critical tests in securing voter support in key states.

