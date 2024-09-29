Vodafone Qatar Announces Free Calls And SMS To Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In light of the current conflict in Lebanon, and to help keep loved ones connected,

Vodafone Qatar has announced that all calls and SMS to Lebanon (+961) will be free of charge until October 3, 2024.

It would be recalled that Vodafone Qatar was recently recognised by Arab Organisation for Social Responsibility with the Golden CSR Award for being one of the most active companies in the region in this space.

The award also attests to the company's creative and innovative approach to CSR that goes beyond charity and philanthropy.