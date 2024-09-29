War Update: 165 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 165 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, with more than a quarter of them on the Pokrovsk axis.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a situation update published on , Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, yesterday Russian carried out 73 against the positions of Ukrainian forces and population centers, using 124 guided aerial bombs. They also launched seven missiles.

In addition, the invaders carried out more than 4,700 attacks, including 179 MLRS attacks, and used more than 1,700 kamikaze drones.

Russian forces launched airstrikes on Kucherivka, Bilokopytove, Studenok, Yunakivka, Sumy, Pavlivka, Yablunivka, Bilovody, Shypuvate, Lyptsi, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Kivsharivka, Hlushkivka, Siversk, Yasenove, Novodarivka, Bohoiavlenka, Novodonetske, Novodarivka, Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia, Lvove, Havrylivka, Sablukivka, and Dudchany.

Ukrainian aircraft and missile and artillery forces carried out six strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military hardware.

In the Kharkiv sector, there was one combat clash initiated by Russian forces. The fighting took place near Tykhe.

In the Kupiansk sector, the number of combat clashes reached 14. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Synkivka, Lozove, Tabaivka, and Vyshneve.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces stopped 22 enemy attacks near Hrekivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Terny, Torske, and Bilohorivka.

On the Siversk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks near Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attempts by the Russian army to break through Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, and Kurdiumivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces made ten attempts to advance near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 39 enemy attacks, more than half of them recorded near Selydove, Novotoretsk, Mykolaivka, and Marynivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian defenders continued to hold off Russian forces near Tsukuryne, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka, and Hirnyk. The enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines there 18 times.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian army made 16 attempts to capture Ukrainian positions near Vuhledar, Vodiane and Katerynivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy also attacked Ukrainian positions from Prychystivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Robotyne and Kamianske.

In the Dnipro River sector, the Russian army carried out three unsuccessful attacks and suffered losses.

The operational situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn and Polissia sectors. There were no signs of enemy offensive groups being formed there.

In the Huliaipole sector, the invaders did not conduct active offensive operations either.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Russia maintains a military presence, conducting reconnaissance, shelling Ukrainian territory, and using kamikaze drones and guided aerial bombs for air strikes.

Ukrainian forces continued their operation in Russia's Kursk region. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military hit its territory with 18 guided aerial bombs.

"Our soldiers continue to deplete the enemy's combat potential with active operations, including during an operation in Russia's Kursk region," the General Staff said.