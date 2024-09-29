(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA)

--

1957 -- Kuwait football, basketball, volleyball and athletics associations established the National Olympic Committee.

1984 -- Kuwait opened new headquarters. Kuwaitis began exchanging in 1952 when shares of the National of Kuwait were offered for public subscription.

1984 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad signed a decree allowing the Central Bank of Kuwait to issue a new banknote with a value of 20 dinars.

1994 -- Abdullah Al-Duweesh, a renowned poet, passed away at age of 73.

1999 -- Skipper Ghanem Al-Othman returned home after a sea strip to more than 30 countries and islands in a 46-foot boat to be the first person from the Arab and Gulf regions to embark on a 18-month journey.

2012 -- Kuwait University's Faculty of Medicine won Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashed award for medical sciences as the best college in the Arab world.

2020 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a draft law, which restructured legal framework of bankruptcy and debts.

2020 -- The Amiri Diwan announced death of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at age of 91. The government announced a 40-day mourning and a three-day official holiday. Sheikh Sabah was Kuwait's 15th ruler. He was the fourth son of late Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and assumed office on January 29, 2006.

2020 -- Kuwait government announced Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Amir of State of Kuwait, succeeding late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad.

2022 -- The Council of Arab Businesswomen elected Sheikha Dr Hessa Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah as president for a four-year term from 2022 to 2026.

2022 -- The National Assembly elections kicked off for the 17th legislative term.

2022 -- Film Director Abdullah Al-Awadhi passed away at the age of 76. He was one of the first directors to work at Kuwait Television, with famous national operettas and programs that became famous across the Gulf states. (end) bs