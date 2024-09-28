Assam Leads In BJP Membership Drive, Says Pijush Hazarika

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 28 (IANS) Assam Pijush Hazarika on Saturday said that the membership drive in the state has got immense response and the number will increase further in the coming days as the state is leading in getting party members across the country.

The total membership of the party in the state has crossed already 51 lakhs with Hazarika's Assembly constituency Jagiroad coming second in the list and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Jalukbari Assembly segment stands at the top position with more than one lakh members.

“Our Karyakartas Our Pillars! Heartfelt thanks to every karyakarta of Jagiroad who are striving to make the ongoing #BJPSadasyata2024 a great success in my constituency. Jagiroad is the 2nd best-performing LAC in this abhiyan. Our next target is to enroll 1 lakh members,” Hazarika wrote on X.

The Jagiroad Assembly segment already has 94,524 members for the party.

Meanwhile, B.L Santhosh, the National General Secretary (Organisation ) of the BJP said that Assam is leading in the membership drive for the party in the country by enrolling 85 per cent of the target.

“As #BJPSadasyata2024 abhiyan enters into second phase @BJP4Assam leads with enrolling 85 per cent of the target, followed by HP at 75 per cent, MP at 70 per cent, Gujarat at 70 per cent, UP at 65 per cent, Uttarakhand at 65 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh at 65 per cent & Tripura at 60 per cent of the target. Congratulations to all-state teams.”

CM Sarma reacted to Santhosh's post,“Keep up the exceptional work Team @BJP4Assam!”

The BJP has set an aim to make 60 lakh members in the state.

The Chief Minister advised the party workers to give emphasis on including youths who are between 18 and 25 years old.

“Our party does not fight college or university elections. However, there is no bar in making them members of our party. I urge the block-level workers to give emphasis on including youths in the BJP. They can take forward our mission for this country in future” he had mentioned.

Sarma further said:“The BJP is now the strongest force in the world. It has been only possible due to the immense strength of our party workers. In our party, nobody asks about the identities of the father or mother of a karyakarta. The BJP only requires dedication for the Bharat Mata, hard work and confidence of a party worker.”