Ten Dead, Seven Missing In Floods, Landslides In Nepal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kathmandu, Sep 28 (IANS) Ten people were killed and seven others went missing on Saturday in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in Nepal.

The casualties occurred in Kavrepalanchowk, Lalitpur, and Dhankuta districts, with houses collapsed or swept away by landslides following days of continuous rain.

"Over 175 incidents of floods and landslides have been reported since Friday, leading to loss of lives and properties," said Nepal spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki.

"At least 400 people have been displaced due to floods and landslides. Most parts of the country including Kathmandu have been affected by heavy rainfall," Karki told Xinhua news agency.

Many roads have been blocked due to landslides.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall until Sunday.