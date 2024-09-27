Sarcoma Foundation Of America Honors Paralympian Emily Oberst With Courage Award At Stand Up To Sarcoma Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is honoring Team USA Paralympian, women's wheelchair basketball player, and sarcoma survivor Emily Oberst with its 2024 Courage Award in recognition of her inspirational work as a sarcoma ambassador. The award will be presented to Emily at SFA's annual Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala in New York City on October 1.

Emily was a 12-year-old middle school student and avid basketball player when she was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in 2011. The diagnosis led to a life-changing surgery where her tibia was replaced with her fibula following an intense round of chemotherapy.

Emily began playing wheelchair basketball during her first year at the University of Alabama and was inspired by the competitiveness of the sport. She transferred to the University of Illinois to train under a mentor who would shape her future in competitive play. Her talent and determination led her to earn a spot on Team USA in 2021 and 2024. This summer, she and her fellow teammates on the US Women's Wheelchair Basketball team won the silver medal at the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris. Throughout her athletic career, Emily has advocated both for improving the profile of women and disabled athletes as well as for increasing research to find new treatments for sarcoma and other cancers.

“Emily's perseverance and determination are a wonderful representation of the many people diagnosed with sarcoma,” said SFA CEO Brandi Felser.“She provides hope to the thousands of men, women, and children diagnosed with sarcoma each year.”

The Courage Award is given annually to sarcoma survivors or advocates who illustrate sarcoma advocacy through their personal efforts and actions. These individuals are advocates who inspire others by using their platform on behalf of sarcoma patients and survivors to create hope and a better life for the sarcoma community. While many Courage Award recipients do not think they have done something special, they have inspired others and are making a difference for sarcoma patients and their families.

Stand Up to Sarcoma, now in its 22nd year, is a night of celebration and community as SFA gather attendees from coast to coast and internationally, to join in solidarity to support sarcoma patients and survivors. In addition to the presentation of the Courage Award, the Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala event includes the presentation of our Amira Yunis Courage Award, Compassionate Care Award, Vision of Hope Award, and Nobility in Science Award. These international awards are the highest honor SFA bestows.

In addition to the awards program, the evening includes entertainment and a silent auction. This year, the event will be held at 583 Park Avenue in New York City on Tuesday, October 1. Read more about the Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala and our 2024 award recipients here.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (15-20% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 200,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 17,370 new cases are diagnosed and more than 7,200 people die from the disease.

