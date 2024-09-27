(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) The is gearing up for a massive spree in chip-making equipment. China, South Korea, and Taiwan are set to dominate this spending over the next three years.



Industry association SEMI projects a record-breaking $400 billion expenditure on semiconductor tools from 2025 to 2027.



China aims to maintain its position as the top spender, planning to invest over $100 billion during this period.



This push aligns with China's national self-sufficiency policies in the semiconductor sector. However, the country's spending is expected to decline from its current peak levels.



South Korea follows closely behind, with an estimated $81 billion investment in 300mm equipment.



Home to memory chip powerhouses Samsung and SK Hynix, South Korea seeks to strengthen its dominance in DRAM and 3D NAND Flash technologies.







Taiwan, headquarters of leading contract chipmaker TSMC , plans to spend $75 billion on similar equipment. Other regions are also ramping up their investments.



The Americas will likely spend $63 billion, while Japan and Europe are projected to invest $32 billion and $27 billion, respectively.



These regions aim to more than double their equipment investments by 2027 compared to 2024 levels.

Chip Wars Escalate as Asia Pours $400B into Tech Arsenal

Several factors drive this surge in spending. The growing demand for artificial intelligence chips and related memory components plays a significant role.



Geopolitical tensions, particularly between the US and China, have also spurred efforts to regionalize semiconductor production.



National policies and incentives to secure crucial semiconductor supplies further fuel this trend. Ongoing technological advancements in both cutting-edge and mature nodes contribute to the increased spending.



The automotive and Internet of Things sectors also drive demand for chips made with mature technologies. Key equipment vendors stand to benefit from this spending boom.



These include ASML from the Netherlands, Applied Materials, KLA, and Lam Research from the US, and Tokyo Electron from Japan.



These companies provide essential tools for chip manufacturing processes. Recent trends highlight the intensity of this global competition.



In early 2024, China's semiconductor equipment spending outpaced that of South Korea, Taiwan, and the US combined. China invested a solid $25 billion in chip manufacturing tools during this period alone.



This unprecedented level of investment underscores the strategic importance nations place on semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.



As countries vie for technological supremacy, the global chip industry landscape continues to evolve rapidly.



The coming years will likely see a reshaping of the semiconductor supply chain and a potential shift in the balance of power in this critical sector.

