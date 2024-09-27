Aru Wins Best Tourism Villages Award 2024

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Union of today announced Aru village, part of Pahalgam in Anantnag, as one of the winners of prestigious 'Best Tourism Villages of India' award.

The announcement was made on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Introduced in 2023, the Best Tourism Villages Competition aims to identify and recognize villages that preserve and promote their cultural and natural heritage through community based values and sustainable practices.

In the second edition of the competition, a total of 991 applications were received from 30 States and Union Territories. After a rigorous evaluation process, 36 villages were selected as winners across eight categories.

Aru village was declared Best Tourism Village in the“Adventure Tourism Category”. Recently, it has been noted for its unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and community-based tourism initiatives.

The recognition of Aru village as a 'Best Tourism Village of India' is a testament to its efforts in preserving and promoting its cultural and natural assets. It is expected to further boost tourism in the region and contribute to the local economy.