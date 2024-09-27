EQS-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Delisting

Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Announcement on the suspension of trading in Vitesco shares

27.09.2024 / 16:35 CET/CEST

Regensburg, September 27, 2024. Vitesco Technologies Group AG expects that upon registration of the merger in the commercial register, the merger of Vitesco Technologies Group AG into Schaeffler AG by absorption in exchange for the granting of shares in Schaeffler AG to the existing shareholders of Vitesco Technologies Group AG will become effective on October 1, 2024.



In this context it is anticipated that Frankfurt Stock Exchange will suspend trading of the shares of both companies before the start of trading on October 1, 2024. This would mean that September 30, 2024 would be the last trading day for the common non-voting shares of Schaeffler AG and the shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG. Trading in the common shares of Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0019 / WKN: SHA001) is expected to begin on October 2, 2024. Schaeffler AG will inform the capital market about further developments in accordance with its statutory obligations.



Once the merger will become effective, all website visits of Vitesco Technologies Group AG, in particular the Investor Relations homepage, will be redirected to the Schaeffler homepage.





