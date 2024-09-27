Web3mediabreaks Golflync Completes $3.5M Initial Funding Efforts, Commences Next Stage Of Crowdfunding

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GolfLync , an innovative designed to enhance the golfing experience, has successfully secured $3.5 million in initial funding. According to the announcement, the company completed the fundraising initiative, which it called a“significant milestone,” in Q2 2024. The funding enabled the company to build its app, reach 150,000 downloads and establish a precedent for a robust revenue model. The company has begun key crowdfunding efforts to fund additional growth.

“We are incredibly thankful for the belief and trust our investors have placed in us,” said the company in the press release.“This funding not only empowers us to refine our app but also fuels our passion for revolutionizing the golfing experience.”

To view the full press release, visit

About GolfLync Inc .

GolfLync matches golf games and players in the same way that a dating app matches those looking for romance. The app helps golfer grow their golf networks and find other players with similar interests and on-course preferences. GolfLync is available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information about GolfLync, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GolfLync are available in the company's newsroom at

