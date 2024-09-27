Nomis Power To Launch Advanced Sic Mosfets At ICSCRM 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) State-of-the-art 1200 V SiC MOSFET to deliver unmatched ruggedness, reliability, and customizability.

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NoMIS Power Corporation, an innovation leader in Silicon Carbide (SiC) power technology, will unveil its first range of advanced 1200 V SiC MOSFETs at ICSCRM 2024, in Raleigh, N.C, Sept. 29 - Oct. 4th.

NoMIS Power advanced 1200 V SiC MOSFET in TO-247 3L package

Since founding in 2020 as a spinout of the University at Albany, NoMIS Power has focused on bringing SiC's breakthrough advantages out of the laboratory and into the global power electronics industry. In the process, it has developed a full suite of next-generation power discrete and module technologies that will be released over the next 24 months.

NoMIS Power's SiC technology delivers more rugged, reliable, and customizable performance thanks to novel designs and packaging architectures combined with a fabless model and bespoke services support.

NoMIS Power's launch products focus on the popular 1200 V node and address major power electronics applications, including EV onboard chargers, EV fast charging stations, motor drives, solar PV inverters, energy storage systems, and solid-state power controllers.

The products feature state-of-the-art SiC MOSFET technology with a more reliable gate oxide process and 100% avalanche testing, delivering greater system efficiency, reduced cooling requirements, increased power density, and higher system switching frequency for better overall system reliability.

Available in multiple packaging options, NoMIS SiC MOSFETs offer complete flexibility for power electronics engineers. Parts are available now through Digikey and direct from NoMIS, including customization options.

NoMIS Power's advanced SiC MOSFET technology will be further leveraged in its upcoming range of 1200 V SiC power modules launched later this year at ECCE 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, October 20-24.

NoMIS Power co-founder and CEO Dr Adam Morgan said: "We are excited to deliver our breakthrough SiC device technologies in a wide range of industry-standard package forms to meet the needs of R&D groups and business units inside power management product providers. We believe offering both discrete packages and power modules along with our customization services will allow NoMIS to offer something truly unique within the power electronics industry."

NoMIS Power VP and Head of SiC Device Development Seung Yup Jang added: "We believe that our efficient design, robust oxidation process, and rigorous screening procedures will enable us to deliver more reliable and high-performance solutions to our customers."

Location: ICSCRM 2024, Raleigh Convention Center, Booth# 177

When: September 29 to October 4, 2024

Media Contact:

Adam Morgan

518-944-3910

[email protected]



SOURCE NoMIS Power Corporation

