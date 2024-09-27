Azerbaijani Judokas To Join Prague European Open 2024
9/27/2024 3:07:32 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani judokas will participate in the Prague European Open
2024, Azernews reports.
Fourteen judokas will compete across six age categories at the
tournament scheduled for September 28-29.
Nearly 371 judokas will take part in the Prague European Open
2024.
Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively
promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the
Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.
The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who
won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.
A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow,
Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European
Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin
Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.
However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not
stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing
Olympics in the 73 kg division.
The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam
Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov,
Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat
Shikhalizada.
At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov
(73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for
Azerbaijan.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
