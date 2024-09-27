Creative Diagnostics Announces Respiratory Syncytial Virus Animal Models To Advance RSV Research

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics has announced the launch of its advanced Respiratory Syncytial Virus Animal Models for researchers and scientists worldwide focused on advancing RSV research and accelerating the development of effective vaccines and therapeutics against RSV.



Human respiratory syncytial virus (hRSV) is an enveloped, single-stranded, negative-sense RNA virus that represents a significant public burden in both developing and developed countries. Scientists have made concerted efforts to develop various animal models to study different aspects of hRSV. However, the high specificity of hRSV for the human host has greatly hindered the development of specialized animal models. In addition, because no single animal model reflects all aspects of this viral infection and disease, a variety of models have been used to study RSV, ranging from rodents and small mammals to large animals and non-human primates (NHPs).



With the exception of chimpanzees, nonhuman primates are only partially susceptible to hRSV replication. After infection, nonhuman primates have mild or no clinical signs and generally show mild lung lesions. Cotton rats, mice, ferrets, chinchillas, guinea pigs, hamsters, and newborn lambs are also not susceptible to RSV infection. Additionally, cotton rats and mice have been invaluable in the development of monoclonal antibody prophylaxis for high-risk infants and have provided insights into RSV immunity and pathogenesis.



RSV animal models are important tools for studying the complex dynamics of RSV infection, evaluating potential therapies, and developing effective vaccines. With advanced animal modeling technology and unparalleled infectious disease expertise, Creative Diagnostics provides researchers and scientists with reliable respiratory syncytial virus animal models to facilitate the development of therapies and vaccines. Its team of experts can provide clients with the most appropriate RSV animal model based on the infection to be studied and the proposed research hypothesis.



Creative Diagnostics offers a full range of services to support RSV animal model research, including study design and execution, pathological analysis and immune response profiling, as well as in vivo pharmacokinetic studies and pharmacodynamics/efficacy/toxicity assessments. These RSV animal model services allow scientists to evaluate the immunogenicity and efficacy of potential RSV vaccine candidates in preclinical studies, investigate RSV pathogenesis to identify novel therapeutic targets, and assess the safety and efficacy of antiviral and immunomodulatory compounds.



With extensive expertise in biological research, Creative Diagnostics offers RSV Cotton Rat Models and RSV Mouse Models to advance RSV research, vaccine development, and drug discovery. By providing RSV animal models, Creative Diagnostics aims to help accelerate the development of effective treatments and improve patient outcomes. With this new offering, Creative Diagnostics reinforces its commitment to providing high-quality research tools and services to advance the understanding and treatment of infectious diseases.



Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. The company provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, from high-security infrastructure provision, biosafety regulation elucidation, to expert viral system assistance.

