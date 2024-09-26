IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue - All You Need To Know About The 3-Day Event Celebrating Indian Cinema

(MENAFN- Live Mint) IIFA Awards 2024: The 24th edition of International Indian Academy Awards (also known as the IIFA Awards) will begin today, September 29. The three-day affair will see superstar adding charm to the event as a host along with renowned filmmaker Karan Johar.

Date

The three-day affaire will commence on September 27 and conclude on September 29. On the first day, that is Friday, the event will mark its beginning with IIFA Utsavam, celebrating the four South Indian film industries -Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This will be followed by IIFA Awards night on Day 2, that is September 28. The three-day festivities will conclude with IIFA Rocks event dedicated to the music industry on the final day, that is September 29.

Venue

IIFA awards are all set to take place at the iconic Yas Island of Abu Dhabi for the third time in a row. Expressing excitement about this co-hosting gig at the iconic Etihad Arena, King Khan in a statement said,“IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing,” reported india.



The Pathaan actor added,“I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September!"

While announcing his return to host the grand 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, Koffee With Karan anchor said,“For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA's advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is set to join the star-studded elite line-up and set the stage on fire with his performance at IIFA Awards 2024.